Tour de Farm returns, showcasing local agriculture in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Slow Food First Coast will host the return of its Tour de Farm on Sunday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event invites residents and visitors to explore working farms in Elkton and St. Augustine to learn about the agricultural heritage of St. Johns County.

The one-day event highlights the region’s peak spring growing season, featuring crops such as potatoes, snap beans and seasonal flowers. Participants can tour scenic farm properties, meet local growers and sample fresh recipes prepared by area food vendors. This year’s tour focuses on promoting sustainable agriculture and connecting the community with local food sources.

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Admission is available exclusively through a car pass purchased online at 904tix.com. Each pass covers all passengers in a single vehicle. When purchasing a pass, attendees select a scenic route that determines their starting location and the order of farm visits. This system is designed to manage traffic flow throughout the four-hour event. After purchase, attendees receive detailed directions, including addresses and estimated drive times.

Tour de Farm - St. Johns County - April 12, 2026

Participating locations include Wilson Family Farm, The Feed Mill, Parker Produce, Parker Flower Farms and the St. Johns County Agricultural Center. Multiple route options are available, though each route rotates through the same five participating farms to provide flexibility.

Organizers encourage visitors to plan for approximately 30 minutes at each stop to experience the properties and meet the farming families.

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Local food vendors will be present to offer seasonal recipes and products. The list of participating vendors includes Chef Paul Brock, The Kookaburra Coffee, Minorcan Mike and Songbird Pies. In addition to food samples, attendees can shop for farm-grown products and merchandise at various tour stops.

Slow Food First Coast is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007. The group focuses on strengthening the connection between local food, farms and healthy communities throughout Florida’s First Coast.

Proceeds from the Tour de Farm support the organization’s efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and expand access to clean and fair food in the region.

Car passes for the April 12 tour are available for purchase at 904tix.com. Further information about organization membership and future events is available on the Slow Food First Coast website.

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