Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Debby forms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Debby which developed from Tropical Depression Four.

Debby is the fourth named storm of the year.

Debby is emerging into the Gulf of Mexico southwest of Key West. It will track northward into the northeast Gulf tomorrow.

Landfall is forecast to occur west of Cedar Key midday Monday.

The forecast now has Debby becoming a hurricane before landfall.

Bands of showers and storms will begin moving across the local area tomorrow. Rain and storms will intensify into Monday.

Flooding is increasingly becoming a concern. There will be water in places that don’t normally flood.

Forecasts have slowed down Debby’s forward movement over land, accentuating the flooding threat.

There will also be a threat of tornadoes, late Sunday and through the day Monday.

There will be rough seas and surf but this doesn’t appear to be a big storm for our beaches.

The long-term life of Debby has lots of question marks.

