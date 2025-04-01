TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️ All lanes at A1A/Ocean Shore Blvd. shutdown

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — All lanes at Old A1A and Ocean Shore Boulevard are shutdown Tuesday morning due to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office investigation. The sheriff’s office posted the traffic alert notice on social media just before 8 a.m. stating, “There is no safety threat to the community. Expect traffic delays."

