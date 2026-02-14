TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire shuts down Baymeadows Road East at I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car fire closed all lanes on Baymeadows Road East at I-295 Saturday morning.

Emergency crews are on scene. The fire was reported at 9:53 according to Florida 511.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes as all lanes remained closed.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

