TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks eastbound lanes of I-10 at US Highway 301

BALDWIN, Fla. — A crash is blocking all but one eastbound lane of I-10 at US Highway 301 near Baldwin on Sunday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol received a report of the crash just before 5 p.m.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has responded and told Action News Jax that they transported one adult with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

