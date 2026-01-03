TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on I-295 W South near Duval Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 12:40 PM: The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said they transported one person in stable condition.

A major crash on I-295 West South in Duval County has blocked all lanes on the ramp from Duval Road.

The incident was first reported just after noon on Saturday.

Drivers in the northeast region should expect delays and consider alternate routes.

Emergency crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway. No word yet on injuries or how long the lanes will remain closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

