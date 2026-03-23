TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes all northbound lanes on I-295E at Alta Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that a crash at 7 p.m. on Sunday has closed all northbound lanes of I-295E at Alta Drive.

A highway camera on FL511 shows a flipped vehicle and several ambulances and emergency crews responding.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told Action News Jax that two adults with life-threatening injuries and two pediatric patients with non-life-threatening injuries were transported from the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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