TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes all southbound lanes on the Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday, closing all southbound lanes on I-295 on the Buckman Bridge heading west.

JFRD has confirmed that they transported one adult patient with non-life-threatening injuries.

