TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash closes Chaffee Road

Jacksonville, Fla. — Chaffee Road is closed in both directions at from Whitehouse Elementary School to Crystal Springs Road.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported a crash there just before 6 a.m.

A spokesperson has confirmed the crash is deadly.

Action News Jax has a crew on the way to the area.

Check back here for updates.

Crews are working a traffic accident in the 1400 block of Chaffee road with one person confirmed trapped. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) March 10, 2024

