TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes I-10 West ramp to US-301 in Baldwin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 9:05 AM: The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department reported that two people were transported with life-threatening injuries.

A crash early Saturday morning shut down the I-10 West off-ramp to US-301 South at Exit 343 in Baldwin.

The incident was first reported around 7:01 a.m.

Officials say the ramp remains closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers heading through the area are being urged to find alternate routes.

There’s no word yet on any injuries or when the ramp will reopen.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

