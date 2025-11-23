TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-295 south blocks lanes at Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major crash on I-295 West South on the Buckman Bridge blocks two right lanes Sunday afternoon, causing delays for drivers in Duval County.

The accident happened around 12:55 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Crews are still working at the scene, and a Road Ranger is on site.

Officials urge drivers to move over or slow down as they approach the area.

Updates on the incident will be provided as more information becomes available.

