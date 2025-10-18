TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-95 causing morning delays on the Fuller Warren Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash on I-95, Saturday morning, is causing traffic delays for drivers on the Fuller Warren Bridge.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 9:18 a.m.

Two vehicles collided, blocking the left two lanes and slowing traffic, FHP says.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at 9:28 a.m.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and take alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

