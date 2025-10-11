TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-95 South blocks lanes at Lem Turner Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers heading south on I-95 are having major delays early Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle crash near Lem Turner Boulevard.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two right lanes are blocked.

FHP says the crash involved injuries.

Drivers are urged to slow down and move over for responders.

No word yet on how many people were hurt or when the lanes will fully reopen.

Travelers in the area should expect delays and plan alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

