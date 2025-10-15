TRAFFIC ALERT: Major fire shuts down I-95 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Fire and Rescue is responding to a commercial vehicle fire that has shut down all northbound lanes on I-95 near the A1A exit in Nassau County.

The fire started just before 9:30 a.m., causing major traffic delays in the area.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and a Road Ranger is assisting with the response.

Drivers are being asked to slow down and move over for first responders.

If you’re heading through the area, expect detours and delays. Southbound lanes remain open, but traffic is heavy.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or when the road will reopen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

