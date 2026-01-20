Traffic Alert: Oil spill closes Palm Valley Road

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Attention St. Johns County drivers. Palm Valley Road is closed from Corridor Lane to Landrum Lane.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, cooking oil from a truck leaked on the road.

Traffic is being rerouted while St. Johns County Fire Rescue cleans up the spill.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Cooking oil spill on Palm Valley Rd. Traffic is being rerouted while crews work to clean the road. (Credit: St. Johns Co. Sheriff's Office)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.