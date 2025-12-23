TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck crash blocks right lane on I-95 South at Country Road 210

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The right lane on I-95 South is blocked at County Road 210 in St. Johns County.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and reported that no injuries were involved.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

