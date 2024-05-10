Traffic Alert: State Road 100 shut down due to crash

BRADFORD, Fla. — At around 12:50 p.m. on Friday, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a vehicle on fire.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident occurred at State Road 100 and SE 109th St.

Deputies have said SR 100 is shut down until further notice while the fire is extinguished.

Drivers should seek an alternate route between Starke and Keystone Heights until the scene is safe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.