TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks right lane on I-95 South at SR 9B

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vehicle caught fire Saturday afternoon on I-95 South at State Road 9B, blocking the right lane and causing traffic delays.

The incident started around 12:10 p.m., with FHP arriving at the scene at 12:28 p.m.

Drivers are urged to use caution and consider alternate routes while crews continue their work.

No injuries have been reported.

