Treasure never meant to be buried is found by “Joe Digger”

Jacksonville, Fl — A few inland showers, warm through the weekend. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says highs will be in the upper 80s today and mid-80s on Friday. Listen for when we may see a chance for much-needed rain.

RICH’S BEST: Joe Cook had heard a local couple lost their wedding rings in the sand over the weekend. After some searching with his trusted metal detector...he found them!

3 Big Things to Know:

A former state trooper from Jacksonville is now serving time for drug crimes. Joshua Earrey was sentenced to nine years in federal prison. The 46-year-old pleaded guilty three weeks ago to drug and gun charges plus conspiring to defraud the federal government.

In just a matter of hours the Jaguars will be on the clock with the 5th pick in the NFL draft. The new regime has a chance to secure their first building block for the future.

For a second time, a federal judge has upheld legislation requiring strip club dancers in Jacksonville to be 21 and older.

DEA Prescription Takeback Day

Saturday is Prescription Drug Takeback Day - and there are several locations at which you can safely dispose of expired, unwanted, or unused prescriptions. Mike McCormick with Florida Poison Control says even over-the-counter medication can pose a risk to children.

CBS News reporter Sabina Castelfranco reports from Rome, where thousands of mourners queue to pay their respects as Pope Francis lies in state in St. Peter’s Bascilica in Vatican City.



