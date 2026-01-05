Trevor Lawrence’s ‘iced out grillz’ | Viral AI-generated image just got real

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What started as a viral AI-generated image weeks ago turned into reality Sunday in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ celebratory locker room. After the team crushed the Tennessee Titans 41-7 to claim the AFC South title, cornerback Jarrian Jones slipped Lawrence a gift.

“Trevor, we all appreciate you for everything you do ...” Jones said. “We know there’s a meme going viral so we got you your own,” he added handing the quarterback a small jewelry box.

Inside were a set of ‘grillz’ (or grills), removable dental jewelry. Mostly worn in hip-hop culture, the jewelry is fitted over the teeth and also referred to as ‘fronts.’ They come in gold, silver, platinum, and - like the ones Jones gave Lawrence - ‘iced out’ with gemstones.

Lawrence understood the assignment as well as he understands his playbook. He opened the box, removed the fronts, placed them over his teeth, and flashed his shiny, new choppers to his teammates.

The locker room erupted in cheers as Lawrence didn’t miss a beat placing his pinky finger on the corner of his mouth slightly pulling down his bottom lip as he smiled big for the cameras.

He looked so good, the Jaguars are using the photo as the profile picture on the team’s Instagram page.

Trevor Grillz Trevor Lawrence wears a set of 'grillz' given to him by a teammate Sunday (Jan. 4, 2025) in the locker room after the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titians winning the NFC South title. The team used the picture as its Instagram profile photo. (Jacksonville Jaguars Instagram)

The red hot Jaguars will be back to business Sunday at EverBank Stadium versus the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Wild Card.

