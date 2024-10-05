Tropical Depression 14 forms in the Gulf, expected to strengthen as it approaches Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new tropical threat has emerged in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Depression Fourteen formed early this morning. The system, located about 210 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, is projected to intensify into Tropical Storm Milton later today, potentially reaching hurricane strength by early next week as it approaches the Florida Peninsula.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 10:00 a.m. advisory, Tropical Depression Fourteen is currently moving slowly north-northeast at 3 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Over the next few days, the storm will gain speed and strength as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico, aiming toward Florida’s west coast by midweek.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane by Monday and could reach major hurricane status before making landfall on the west coast of Florida as early as Wednesday morning

While no watches or warnings are currently in effect, hurricane and storm surge watches are anticipated for parts of Florida on Sunday.

The severity of our local impacts will be determined by how far north this system makes landfall. The Action News Jax First Alert Weather team is tracking this storm and will provide updates as soon as we learn more information.

Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Risks

Even before Milton fully develops, parts of Florida and the Yucatán Peninsula may experience heavy rainfall. Forecasts predict that the system could dump 2 to 4 inches of rain over northern Yucatán and western Cuba. By Sunday and Monday, rain associated with the storm is expected to impact Florida, bringing the risk of flash flooding, especially in urban areas.

Life-Threatening Surf and Rip Currents

Coastal areas along the Gulf should also prepare for dangerous surf conditions. Swells generated by the storm will begin impacting the southwestern Gulf today and will spread across the northern and eastern Gulf coasts by early next week. Rip currents and high surf will create hazardous conditions along beaches.

Residents in the Florida Peninsula, Keys, and northwestern Bahamas are urged to monitor the storm closely as it strengthens in the coming days.

