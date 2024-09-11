Tropical Depression 7 forms in far east Atlantic Ocean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Depression 7, which has formed in the far east Atlantic Ocean.
Here’s what you can expect:
- It is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm and maintain that intensity through the weekend.
- It will move westward over the open Atlantic over the next week and is currently no threat to land.
- The next name on the list this year is Gordon.
- Check back with “Talking the Tropics With Mike” for the latest information.
