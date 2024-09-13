Tropical Storm Gordon forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Gordon formed Friday morning in the east Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team says about the storm:

Tropical Depression 7 has been upgraded to a tropical storm.

Gordon is the 7th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Long-range forecasts indicate Gordon stays out over the open ocean.

Francine is a post-tropical cyclone and will bring potentially flooding rain to the Tennessee Valley.

We’re watching the western Atlantic near the Carolina coast for tropical development early next week.

Development near the Carolinas would not threaten Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.