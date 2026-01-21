Twin brothers arrested after man shot in neck during workers’ fight at Northside McDonald’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twin brothers were arrested after a shooting Saturday at a McDonald’s on the Northside.

Malachi McKinnon and Malik McKinnon, both 19, were fighting another man at the restaurant located at 12311 Main Street North, police said.

A witness told police that the suspects and the victim work at the restaurant. The fight started when the victim told Malik Mckinnon to go home, a Jacksonville police incident report states. Malachi McKinnon then began fighting the victim and his brother joined in, the report states.

The victim was shot in the neck and was in critical condition after surgery, the report states.

Malik McKinnon was charged with attempted murder as well as carrying a concealed firearm. His brother is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm and altering evidence.

Malachi and Malik McKinnon Malachi McKinnon (left) and twin brother Malik McKinnon, both 19, were arrested following a shooting at a Jacksonville McDonald's on Jan. 17, 2026. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.