Twin Lakes Academy Elementary School student arrested for bringing weapon to school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Twin Lakes Academy Elementary School student was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a weapon to school, according to the principal.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The principal called parents and said the student had “a blade for a box cutter.”

The weapon was confiscated without incident after other students reported it.

Parents are asked to check their kid’s backpacks daily and monitor what they’re bringing to school.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.