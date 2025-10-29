Two arrested on drug charges following search warrant in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Two people face multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, after the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department served a search warrant as a result of a drug investigation.
According to the police department, SWAT officers and patrol officers served the search warrant at a residence in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North.
Lance Kirkland was charged with the following:
- possession of a controlled substance,
- possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
- trafficking methamphetamine
- sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a park
- sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.
Also, Candance Camarigg was charged with:
- possession of a controlled substance
- possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
- possession of drug paraphernalia.
