Two arrested on drug charges following search warrant in Jacksonville Beach

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Lance Kirkland (L), Candance Camarigg (R)
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Two people face multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, after the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department served a search warrant as a result of a drug investigation.

According to the police department, SWAT officers and patrol officers served the search warrant at a residence in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North.

Lance Kirkland was charged with the following:

  • possession of a controlled substance,
  • possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a park
  • sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

Also, Candance Camarigg was charged with:

  • possession of a controlled substance
  • possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
  • possession of drug paraphernalia.

