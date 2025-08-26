Two arrested following drug busts at Southside home, carwash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two men were arrested following a drug bust at a house and car wash on Southside Boulevard.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives initiated the investigation after observing illegal drug activity at a residence on Southside Boulevard, which was linked to a car wash where drugs were being sold, police said.

Search warrants were obtained for both locations, leading to the simultaneous execution of the warrants by SWAT, Narcotics detectives, and District 3 patrol officers on July 28, according to a JSO social media post.

At the house, police found 604.6 grams of powder cocaine, 80.9 grams of crack cocaine, 10.20 grams of mushrooms, 259.5 grams of marijuana, two firearms, and drug manufacturing equipment, the post states.

At the car wash, authorities found 14.8 grams of crystal meth, 8.2 grams of crack cocaine, 0.7 grams of marijuana, and one firearm.

Jason Baxter, 41, was arrested at the house, while Deandre Clark, 45, was apprehended at the car wash, police said.

Jason Baxter, Deandre Clark Jason Baxter (L) and Deandre Clark were arrested July 28, 2025 following drug busts at a home and carwash on Jacksonville's Southside. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

