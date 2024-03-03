Two arrested hours after fatal Lake City shooting, police report

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Within hours of a fatal shooting incident on Monday, February 26, authorities made arrests in connection with the crime.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Lake City Police Department, at 9:51 p.m., officers responded to NW Ashley Street following a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found a 23-year-old male, Cristopher Alid Cruz Aleman, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite efforts by a witness and emergency responders to administer CPR, Aleman succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Lake City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, in collaboration with investigators from the State Attorney’s Office, conducted interviews with the victim’s family and possible witnesses.

Early in the investigation, two persons of interest were identified.

With the assistance of investigators from various law enforcement agencies including the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Justin Torres and Kendall Doty were located, interviewed, and taken into custody without incident.

Both individuals were subsequently charged with homicide.

Chief of Police Gerald Butler expressed gratitude stating “I would like to personally thank State Attorney John Durrett, Sheriff Mark Hunter, Sheriff Emery Gainey and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, Sheriff Sam St. John, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the men and women of these agencies for their assistance. The first 24 hours after this tragic incident, hundreds of hours of manpower were put into this investigation and arrests were made. I would like to reassure the citizens of Lake City this incident was not a random act of violence. Mr. Cruz Aleman was the specific target of these two individuals.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Detective Collins.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.