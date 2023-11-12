Two dead, one injured in two separate crashes overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating two separate traffic homicides that happened Sunday morning.

The first fatal traffic crash occurred early Sunday morning at approximately 01:53 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and San Juan Avenue.

Reports from JSO state that a Mitsubishi SUV was south bound on Lane Avenue and a Toyota Camry was north bound on Lane Avenue.

The Mitsubishi SUV pulled into the path of the Toyota Camry as it made a left hand turn to go east on San Juan. The vehicles collided.

The driver of the Mitsubishi SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jacksonville Fire Rescue. The driver of the Toyota Camry was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The intersection of San Juan and Lane was be blocked for several hours as detectives investigated the traffic crash.

The second fatality occurred at 4:45 a.m. when an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the are of mile marker 342 within the right lane.

For an reasons still unknown to Florida Highway Patrol investigators, a man in his early 40′s was walking in the right lane and was struck by the vehicle.

After impact, the vehicle fled the scene

These incidents total 163 traffic fatalities in Dual County this year.

