Two found dead hours apart on Northside and Southside, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate deaths that happened Saturday evening in different parts of the city.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of East 15th Street around 5:30 p.m. There, they found a Black man in his 20s or 30s unresponsive by the roadside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

About half an hour earlier, District 3 patrol officers responded to 3800 Sunbeam Road.

They found a white woman, also believed to be in her 20s or 30s, unresponsive in a business parking lot. She was also declared dead by first responders.

Deputies say both cases are still under investigation, and there is no evidence linking the two. They believe these are isolated incidents and don’t see any threat to the community.

JSO asks anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

