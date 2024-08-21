Two GOP backed candidates celebrate victory in Duval County School Board race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A strong turnout among Republican voters helped the GOP secure two of its candidates on the Duval County School Board Tuesday night (Aug. 20), celebrating its victory at a watch party in St. Nicholas.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

While the school board candidates are non-partisan, there were several backed by the Duval County Republican party and Governor Ron DeSantis.

“What parents can expect from me immediately is as soon as I take office I wanna’ work to improve transparency,” Duval Scool Board Elect for District 7 Melody Bolduc said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Bolduc won her race for District 7, promising to work towards more communication between parents and the board.

“By making sure that we have some kind of either website social media outlet that parents can come to see what’s being voted on, how each of their school members have voted so that they just have an idea of what’s happening,” Bolduc said.

Tony Ricardo, also backed by the Republicans, took home a win for the District 1 seat and Reggie Blount will head to a run-off election. He took 41 percent of the vote, while Hank Rogers took 40 percent.

“We’re really looking forward to how that new school board is going to interact with the new superintendent,” Steve Adams, Vice Chair of the Republican Party in Duval County said.

Senator Rick Scott and Congressman John Rutherford -- both incumbents -- won their primary races.

“We see a good turnout in November to deliver President Trump a great victory in Florida,” Adams said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.