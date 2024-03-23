Two hurt in overnight shootings in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — Gunfire kept Jacksonville police busy Friday night and Saturday morning.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, a man’s head was grazed by a bullet at an apartment complex located at 2150 Emerson Street.

Police said the man was in a relationship with the shooter, and that the suspect ran away after pulling the trigger.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘This is not safe:’ Students want more security after car break-ins at Edward Waters University

Detectives are now looking for surveillance video.

About three hours later, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office went to the 1700 block of North Davis Street to help a woman who had been shot in the leg.

They were notified by Shotspotter.

Read: ‘The hallucinations are horrific:’ Jacksonville Poison Control seeing more Delta-8 related calls

Officers said they weren’t able to speak to the victim because she was getting medical treatment.

They don’t know what led to the shooting or who is responsible.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 866-845-TIPS.

Read: Cars, trucks, and jewelry: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to hold property auction end of March

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.