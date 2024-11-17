Two Jacksonville Jaguars players fined by NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville Jaguars players were fined by the NFL during week 10 for “unnecessary roughness.”

According to the gameday accountability weekly update, defensive end Travon Walker is being fined for an incident that happened in the fourth quarter.

The update specifies Walker was “striking/kicking/kneeing.”

He was fined $11,817.

Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was fined for an incident that happened in the third quarter.

The update specifies he used a “blindside block.”

He was fined $16,883.

