‘Two lives have been lost,’ Jacksonville mother calling for justice in son’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leontina Stokes is pushing for justice and less gun violence, after losing her 25-year-old son.

Jermaine Robinson, 20, appeared in court on Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing. He is charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of Kristopher Blair. He pleaded not guilty on May 23.

“The worst pain is losing a child,” Stokes said “That’s the worst pain.”

Blair, 25, was a father of five, a brother, and a son. He was killed back in April at an apartment complex in Magnolia Gardens, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

His mother (Stokes) said his girlfriend was in the process of moving out of her place. She and her roommate had fought over the rent price.

“The girlfriend said that she had told him [Robinson] ‘hey we’re just trying to get our stuff.’ ‘Let us go,’ and he was basically trying to argue back and forth, with the gun in his hand,” Stokes said. “An argument broke out, and he was shot.”

Robinson was arrested and charged for Blair’s murder. A police report revealed Robinson was the roommate’s brother. The suspect got into an argument with Blair “about what should be taken from the house,” according to a JSO arrest report. A witness heard “4-5 gunshots and saw Jermaine (Robinson) walk out of the house and flee the scene.”

“Kris was sitting in the corner, holding his stomach,” Stokes said. “He was holding his stomach, grasping for air.”

Stokes said she plans to set up some sort of foundation to advocate for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

“People are just, they’re so quick to pull out a gun. I just honestly feel like it was a set up,” Stokes said “I’m just praying that everybody that was involved is arrested for my son’s murder.”

Court records show jury selection for Robinson’s trial is expected to start in September.

“In this situation, two lives have been lost,” Stokes said. “My son lost his life, and Jermaine lost his life.”

