Two locals killed in Columbia County crash on Wednesday night

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two women from Fort White are dead after a car crash that happened Wednesday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US Highway 441 at County Road 778 around 8:50 p.m.

A 72-year-old woman was driving south on US Highway 441. She crossed into the oncoming northbound lane approaching County Road 778.

A pickup truck was stopped in the left turning lane facing north at the intersection with County Road 778.

According to the crash report, another pickup truck was headed north on US Highway 441 approaching County Road 778.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The right side of the woman’s SUV side-swiped the first pickup truck before continuing south in the northbound lane and colliding head-on with the second pickup truck.

The 72-year-old driver was taken to HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and pronounced dead.

Her passenger, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital and pronounced dead

The driver of the first pickup truck was uninjured. The driver of the second had minor injuries.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.