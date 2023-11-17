Two men arrested for allegedly placing skimmers in several Jacksonville grocery stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two men are in jail without bond, after attempting to steal customers’ information at Jacksonville grocery stores.

A police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said skimmers were found on the pin pads of registers at Harvey’s Supermarket locations.

Skimmers are devices that can be attached to card readers. The device will steal your information, like your pin number.

Armando Ilie (22) and Florin Iulian Grogorie (40) were arrested and charged with several counts of possession of a scanning device with the intent to defraud someone. A total of five were found at three different Harvey’s locations, according to JSO.

“They’re doing things now that you never would believe that they’d be doing,” Jeanette Boss said. She shops at the downtown location, but said she plans to use a credit card going forward. “I’ll be mindful from now on.”

The first skimmer was found in early November at the downtown location, but there was a lag in reporting time. The employee who first noticed went on vacation and did not report it right away, according to JSO.

It’s unclear how many people have been impacted.

It’s good to use cash or a credit card when paying. You can also tap your card at the register or gas pump to protect yourself from skimmers.

Action News Jax Investigates has more tips to protect yourself in our full investigation on skimmer devices.

