Two men arrested in St. Johns County for grand theft

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit Detectives have successfully arrested two men suspected of burglary and grand theft.

These arrests follow an investigation into multiple burglaries involving new homes that are still under construction.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At approximately 4 a.m. on September 6, detectives conducted surveillance on a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in recent burglaries.

The vehicle entered a new residential development and the suspects were observed entering a home under construction and removing appliances.

Jason Morris and Sterlie Mitchell were taken into custody by detectives and deputies.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.