Two men sentenced in 2020 murder of Jacksonville rapper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Abdul Robinson Sr. and Dominique Barner were sentenced by a judge on Friday for their roles in the 2020 death of Charles McCormick Jr.

McCormick Jr. was shot and killed outside of an Arlington Shopping plaza in 2020— in what investigators believe was an argument over a diss rap track.

Robinson Sr. was convicted of accessory after the fact in this case and another case. He was sentenced to time served, which was a little over 5 years, followed by 2 years of community control with electronic monitoring, followed by three years of probation. However, that didn’t come without a price.

When Robinson walked into the courtroom, he had no family, friends or anyone there for him.

That’s because he took a plea deal and testified against his own son Hakeem Robinson, better known as KSOO, and Leroy Whitaker Jr., both of whom were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.

“There is no doubt that his testimony in that case was a deciding factor for the jury, especially given he was the only person who could identify him in that dash cam footage from that witness who happened to be in the shopping center that day,” said John Rockwell, Attorney for Robinson Sr.

The other man sentenced on Friday was Dominique Barner. He also took a plea deal.

He was convicted of 2nd degree murder, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and burglary with assault or battery for the McCormick case. He was also convicted of 2nd degree murder for another case.

He was sentenced to 25 years in Florida state prison, followed by 3 years of probation. He got credit for time served, which was almost six years.

“If I had a single clue that a murder had happened or that an old lady was held against our will, it’s nothing or nobody could have made me go give them a ride,” said Robinson Sr. “I did not know what happened before I picked them up.

During Abdul Robinson’s sentencing hearing, he apologized to McCormick’s family for his involvement in his death.

Dominique Barner chose not to speak during his sentencing; however, the judge did have some words for him.

“Before your cooperation in this matter, if you were before me on these variety of cases I would be sentencing you to life in prison today,” said Judge Tatiana Salvador. “Your cooperation resulted in these folks being taken off of our streets.”

