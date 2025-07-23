What to know as accused Jacksonville gang members at the center of deadly drill rap beef go on trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s drill rap scene is not what it was five or six years ago.

And that’s a good thing.

Drill music, a subgenre of hip-hop, originated in Chicago in the early 2010s during violent gang wars there.

It was taken to new heights here as Jacksonville rappers made songs addressing real-life gang conflicts and murders often mocking and taunting victims and rivals.

The world took note as bloggers and YouTubers across the globe made content about Jacksonville rappers making viral music video after viral music video addressing real-life Duval murders in sordid detail.

Many of these rappers are now dead, in jail, keeping a low profile, or have been run out of Jacksonville.

The seemingly countless bodies left in the wake of this gang beef that played out in violent rap videos like ‘Who I Smoke’ and ‘When I See You’ still linger and will be playing out in Duval County Circuit Court over the next week or so.

One of Jacksonville’s most prolific drill rappers, Hakeem Robinson, 26, known as ‘Ksoo,’ will be standing trial for murder. He and Leroy Whitaker Jr., 24, known as ‘ATK Scotty’ are accused of killing Charles McCormick, 23.

McCormick was also an aspiring rapper who performed under the name ‘Lil Buck.’

Charles McCormick – Lil Buck

McCormick was shot to death in Dames Pointe Plaza on Merrill Road on Jan 15, 2020. One of the six defendants in his killing is a man named Dominique Barner.

Barner is coopering with investigators. According to an arrest warrant, he told Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators that Robinson’s beef with McCormick began after McCormick mocked the death of Robinson’s half-brother, Willie Addison.

Addison, also a rapper who performed under the name ‘Boss Goon’ was shot to death Jan. 16, 2019, after a rap concert at Paradise Gentlemen’s Club on Baymeadows Road.

Abdul Robinson Sr., Hakeem’s and Addison’s father, was also in the vehicle that was shot up when Addison was killed. He was struck in the back and survived.

Robinson Sr. is also a defendant in McCormick’s killing. He, like Barner, is cooperating with police and is expected to testify against his Hakeem Robinson.

Charles McCormick Jr. Charles McCormick Jr.

Hakeem Robinson - Ksoo

Jacksonville police said an off-duty officer witness McCormick’s killing. An arrest warrant states that the officer saw a gunman stand over McCormick and shoot him with a rifle. The gunman then fled in a Nissan Altima.

The off-duty officer chased the Nissan. The car crashed and three people jumped out and ran, according to an arrest warrant.

Prosecutors say Hakeem Robinson’s fingerprint was found on a rifle in the car and his hair was found on a T-shirt nearby.

Detailed in the warrant is what Hakeem Robinson posted on his Instagram account after McCormick’s murder. It was a portion of a music video made by Lil Buck with the added caption “Byeeee byeeee” with emojis of waving hands.

Another Instagram post showed Hakeem Robinson getting a pedicure with the caption “Kill a n----- then go get my toes done.”

The gunman who killed McCormick was captured on surveillance video. Prosecutors say it’s Hakeem Robinson. Robinson’s lawyers say it’s not.

In an interrogation video of Robinson Sr., police ask him who’s in the video shooting McCormick and Robinson Sr. says, “Hakeem.” His son.

After standing trial in McCormick’s killing, Hakeem Robinson will stand trial for another murder.

He’s also accused of killing Adrian Gainer Jr., aka ‘Bibby’ on Feb. 25, 2019, at a Moncrief area apartment complex. Robinson made multiple videos and social media posts mocking Gainer’s death.

Hakeem Robinson, Leroy Whitaker Hakeem Robinson (L), and Leroy Whitaker are accused in the 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Leroy Whitaker Jr. - ATK Scotty

About eight minutes after the vehicle chase and crash following McCormick’s murder, a female homeowner was assaulted in her home by men during a home invasion, according to an arrest warrant.

One of the suspects, Dominque Barner, was arrested after forcing the woman to the ground and choking her.

The suspects changed clothes using items belonging to the victim’s husband, the warrant states. They also stole her cellphone before fleeing in a red or orange Dodge vehicle.

Jacksonville crime scene detectives collected the victim’s clothing as evidence and DNA analysis. The analysis linked Leroy Whitaker to the crime through DNA found on the victim’s pajama bottoms, the warrant states.

Whitaker is charged with murder in the first degree as a criminal gang member, burglary with assault or battery, and home invasion robbery.

Abdul Robinson Sr., Dominique Barner Abdul Robinson Sr., (L) and Dominique Barner are suspects in the 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick Jr. They are testifying on behalf of the state against other defendants. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

