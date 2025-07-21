Murder trial begins for accused Jacksonville gang members at the center of deadly drill rap beef

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jury selection begins Monday for the trials of Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker Jr., two suspected gang members charged with the 2020 murder of Charles McCormick Jr. in Arlington.

The trials, which have faced multiple delays, are starting nearly five years after the arrests of the three men involved in the case. Robinson, 26, also known as rapper ‘Ksoo’, and Whitaker, 24, also know ‘ATK Scotty’ are accused of shooting McCormick with a rifle at a shopping mall on Merrill Road. The incident was captured on dash cam video, according to police reports.

McCormick, 23, was an aspiring rapper who performed under the name Lil Buck.

Abdul Robinson Sr., Hakeem Robinson’s father, is also charged in the murder and is expected to testify against his son. In a video shown to the court, Abdul Robinson Sr. is seen speaking with the state attorney’s office, where he identifies Hakeem Robinson as the shooter.

Hakeem Robinson is also facing charges in the 2019 murder of 16-year-old Adrian Gainer, aka ‘Bibby.’ A pretrial hearing for this case is scheduled to occur during the jury selection for McCormick murder trial.

Hakeem Robinson, Leroy Whitaker Hakeem Robinson (L), and Leroy Whitaker are accused in the 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Charles McCormick 4 Police are still looking for 2 suspects in McCormick's shooting death.

