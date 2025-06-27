Two people shot in Macclenny Thursday night: BCSO

MACCLENNY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured Thursday night.

BCSO reports that two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident near South Boulevard and 9th Street.

As of 8:30 P.M., BCSO says it is an active crime scene, and people should avoid the area while they investigate.

Action News Jax is working to learn what led up to the shooting and whether any suspects have been arrested. Updates will be provided here as they become available.

