Two sailors hurt in fire on USS Iwo Jima in Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two local sailors suffered heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation after a fire on the USS Iwo Jima Thursday night, according to authorities in Mayport.
The fire broke out in a cargo hold of the ship at 11:45 p.m. and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, federal firefighters, the ship's crew and sailors from USS The Sullivans worked to extinguish the fire.
The fire was put out hours later at 4:35 a.m. Friday, officials stated.
The Navy is investigating the cause of the fire and determining the extent of the damage.
The two sailors with minor injuries were treated and released.
Iwo Jima was completing a maintenance availability and did not have any weapons or munitions aboard.
STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}