Two South Florida suspects arrested in $7,000 Neptune Beach fraud scheme

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Two suspects from South Florida have been arrested in connection with a fraud scheme that defrauded a Neptune Beach resident of $7,000 on July 21, says the Neptune Beach Police Department.

According to police, after a thorough investigation launched by the Criminal Investigations Division, two suspects were identified.

On November 7, the Hollywood Police Department arrested Norman Santana Caison, who was booked into the North Broward Bureau Detention Facility in Broward County. He awaits extradition to Duval County.

The Bal Harbour Police Department arrested Jose David Palma Ruiz, who was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County on November 11. Ruiz also awaits extradition to Duval County.

According to the police department, NBPD detectives went to South Florida to conduct interviews with both suspects.

Both suspects face charges of communications fraud and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

