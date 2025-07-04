Two teenage girls shot during argument with man in north Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teenage girls are recovering from injuries they received after being shot Thursday night in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area. The shooting occurred at about 9:15 p.m. in the 10000 block of Lancashire Boulevard, according to a Jacksonville police news release.

Police said the teens were arguing with a male. "The argument becomes heated which leads to shooting," the news release states.

One girl suffered gunshot wounds to her chest and both legs and the other suffered gunshot wounds to her right leg and neck, police said. Both victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening, police said.

Investigators had multiple witnesses at the scene and a person in custody, police said.

