Two teens shot during Jacksonville New Year’s Eve celebration at Friendship Fountain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teens are recovering after police said they were shot just after the New Year’s Eve celebration at Friendship Fountain.

“We were just here to have a view of the fireworks,” said Srikar Reddy, who was in town visiting from Atlanta.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers working off-duty security at the fountain heard multiple gunshots.

They found a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old who were each shot at least once.

The teens were taken to the hospital, and both are expected to be ok.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from some sort of disagreement between the victims and the suspect.

Investigators said most of the people who attended the celebration by the fountain had left by the time the shots were fired. Witnesses said confusion quickly spread through the area as people tried to get away.

“I was so nervous,” Reddy said. “I saw a crowd moving from one place to another.”

A 19-year-old suspect was interviewed by detectives, who will determine their involvement in this case and if an arrest will be made.

Reddy said he is glad police were able to get a suspect detained quickly.

Investigators said this shooting may be gang-related, and it’s something they are looking into.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]