Uber driver urges fans: don’t drink and drive after the Super Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After the Super Bowl, the risk of drunk driving increases sharply, and one local Uber driver says he sees the consequences firsthand.

In Duval County, impaired driving remains a serious concern, and Uber drivers said they are often the last line of defense for people who might otherwise get behind the wheel intoxicated.

National safety studies show alcohol-related crashes spike after the Super Bowl, especially in the two hours after the game ends, with increases of up to 85 percent. Locally, Duval County recorded 35 impaired-driving crashes in 2024.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a deadly crash on I-95 northbound in St. Augustine around 8 p.m. Sunday night. Troopers also reported another crash with injuries on I-295 westbound near Morse Avenue.

Action News Jax Nicholas Brooks rode along with Uber driver Lawrence Woods on Super Bowl night to see just how busy drivers get after the game.

Woods said it was “very busy because there’s a high demand due to it’s the last game of the year.”

Woods, who has been driving for Uber for more than 10 years, said many passengers underestimate how alcohol affects their ability to drive.

“A lot of them think they can drink and drive that they got this. I don’t care, but if it’s one drink, two drinks, or three drinks it is going to impair you,” Woods said.

He added that just this past Super Bowl, he picked up 50 people or more, many clearly intoxicated and choosing a ride instead of driving themselves.

“I’ve seen a lot of people who get in here and a lot of them who don’t want to get in here and I think they can drive their car,” Woods said.

On the importance of preventing accidents, Woods said, “Don’t drink and drive and get home alive. That’s all I have to say.”

Woods said helping people make it home safely is the most important part of his job, especially on nights when impaired driving risks are at their highest.

