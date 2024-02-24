UF health Jacksonville announces new Chief Nursing Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UF Health Jacksonville has welcomed Kerin A. Da Cruz, MSN, RN, NE-BC, FACHE, as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, bringing with her over three decades of extensive healthcare experience.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Da Cruz’s most recent role was at Lawrence + Memorial Healthcare in New London, Connecticut, where she served as Senior Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer, and Acting Chief Operating Officer.

With her appointment, she will now lead a team of more than 2,600 nurses, support staff, and administrators at UF Health Jacksonville’s two hospitals located in downtown and North Jacksonville.

Expressing her excitement about joining UF Health Jacksonville, Da Cruz remarked, “The leadership team, led by CEO Patrick Green, and the thousands of associates who are part of UF Health Jacksonville and the UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville, clearly love and care for the Northeast Florida community, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team.”

Da Cruz’s extensive leadership experience includes various roles at L+M’s Westerly Hospital, where she served as Vice President of Operations, Chief Administrative Officer, Associate Chief Nursing Officer, and in other administrative healthcare capacities. She has also held numerous nursing and administrative roles throughout Rhode Island.

Patrick L. Green, FACHE, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville, expressed confidence in Da Cruz’s ability to contribute to the organization’s mission, stating, “Kerin is bringing a wealth of valuable experience to UF Health Jacksonville, and her passion for patients and the people who serve them will be an incredible asset for this organization and our community.”

Da Cruz’s impressive career has been recognized with accolades such as the Luminary Award from the University of Rhode Island for contributions to nursing professional practice and an Honor Role Award from Rhode Island College for distinguished achievements in nursing and leadership.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.