Under investigation; St. Johns County house fire reportedly started ‘jumping from a car’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A fire is under investigation after St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it jumped from a car to a home.

Crews who worked the fire said they first received reports of a car fire near World Golf Village that spread to a nearby home.

Drone video a neighbor gave Action News Jax shows the charred vehicle in the driveway as smoke actively billowed from the home. Firefighters could be seen fighting the fire.

Neighbors said they heard explosions and then saw smoke.

“I heard kids crying and screaming and I came out from behind our house and then maybe there were three of four more explosions,” neighbor Richard Bublitz said.

Fire rescue said the fire was extinguished around 6 p.m.

