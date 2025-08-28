UNF campus police officers participating in immigration enforcement training with ICE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Campus police at the University of North Florida are currently training to be certified U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, the school confirmed Wednesday.

In a statement to Action News Jax, a spokesperson for UNF said two UNF Police Department officers are currently enrolled in online ICE training.

The move appears to be recent, with the school only finalizing its agreement with the federal agency in July. At the time, UNF President Moez Limayem said officers had not yet been trained, and that no training had been scheduled.

As part of ICE’s 287(g) Program, trained officers will be authorized to carry out immigration enforcement on campus.

In February 2025, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed all state law enforcement agencies to enter into the program. UNF has joined other state schools, like the University of Florida, in the move.

UNF confirmed that no officers have completed certification at this time. “UPD continues to conduct business on campus as usual,” wrote the school spokesperson in a statement.

