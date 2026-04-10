UNF Giving Day raises more than $1.7 million, sets donor participation record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida raised more than $1.7 million during its 2026 Giving Day, surpassing its donor goal and setting a new record for participation.

University officials say 5,884 donors contributed to this year’s effort, exceeding the goal of 4,750 donors and marking the largest single day of donor participation in UNF history. Contributors included students, faculty, staff, alumni, families, corporate partners, and community supporters.

Funds raised will benefit more than 120 programs and initiatives across the university, including scholarships, student organizations, and academic programs.

Athletics received the highest number of donations, followed by support for academic and student affairs programs such as club sports, fraternity and sorority leadership development, and experiential learning opportunities.

“Your generosity strengthens quality programs, supports the exemplary work of our faculty, creates opportunities for our students, and helps contribute to UNF’s upward momentum,” said Angela Garcia Falconetti.

Officials say several matching gift challenges helped boost fundraising efforts across campus, including contributions from college leaders and donors supporting research and student services. The university’s Lend-A-Wing Food Pantry also reached its donor goal, unlocking an additional $50,000 gift.

Last year’s Giving Day raised more than $2.4 million from over 4,500 donors. While this year’s total fell short of that amount, officials say increased participation highlights growing community engagement.

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